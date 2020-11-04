Over 850,000 children in US test positive for COVID-19





A new report of the American Academy of Pediatrics and theChildren's Hospital Association says, in the United States more than 850,000children have been diagnosed with corona virus since the beginning of thepandemic.

According to Xinhua report from Oct 22 to 2961,447 new childcases were reported, which reaches the highest point since the pandemic began.

Report said Children accounted for 1 percent to 3.5 percentof overall reported hospitalisations, and 0 to 0.2 percent of all COVID-19 deaths.

"At this time, it appears that severe illness due toCOVID-19 is rare among children. However, there is an urgent need to collectmore data on longer-term impacts on children, including ways the virus may harmthe long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotionaland mental health effects," report said.

The highest in the world is the US, which are 9,379,590coronavirus cases with 232,553 deaths.

In December 2019 in China corona virus cases were firstreported. After that in March 2020 World Health Organization declared it apandemic. No vaccine invented for the virus till now.

Confirmed number of corona virus cases stood 47,348,201globally with 1,212,844 deaths until Thursday morning, according to JohnsHopkins University (JHU) data.

