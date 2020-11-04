Beware of GSBL: Liberation War Ministry

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has requestedeveryone to be aware of ‘Grameen Service Bangladesh Limited’ which has beendeceiving ingenuous people.

The ministry issued a notice in this regard on Wednesdaysaying the company has recently issued a circular using the name of theministry with the forged signature of its secretary.

According to the GSBL’s unauthorized circular, the ministrypermitted it to appoint two supervisors and a security guard from the union todistrict level through freedom fighters.

The ministry confirmed that they never give such approvalsto any private company. The GSBL circular was intended to deceive generalpeople, the ministry said, calling it forged and fabricated.

“Their goal was to deceive the people and embezzle money,”the ministry said, urging the people not to be misled.

“We’ve already taken note of the matter and are taking legalactions against them,” the ministry added.

