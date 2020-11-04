Vietnam typhoon Molave leaves 39 dead, 44 missing

Vietnam’s central and central highlands region was devastatedby the typhoon Molave and left 39 people dead and 44 other missing, said country’sCentral Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on Wednesday.

The casualties up from 36 reported on Tuesday, were recordedin Quang Nam, Nghe An, Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces, according to thecommittee, missing were reported mostly in Quang Nam and Binh Dinh provinces.

26 communes in Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces stillsuffered from electricity outage till Wednesday morning.

In the first 10 months of this year, natural disasters,mainly landslides, floods and hailstones, left 335 people dead or missing inVietnam. As well as caused economic losses of more than 913 million U.S.dollars.

