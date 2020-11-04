Ensure swift, hassle-free justice for people: PM to judges, lawyers





The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today requested judges andlawyers to ensure quick and hassle-free justice for people while inaugurating thenewly-built Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Building in Dhaka virtually fromher official residence.

"Getting justice quickly, less expensively andhassle-free is the right of the people. This can boost people's confidence andtrust. Although we have our confidence and trust in the judiciary, (we’llrequest it) to pay some attention to the matter," she said.

She urged judges and lawyers to find a quick way to giveverdicts on 3,794,908 pending cases till June 2020.

"Let not so many cases pile up. Please be cordial andtake steps to finish these trials. We’ll extend our cooperation if needed, butwe don’t want such a huge number of cases to remain pending," she said.

The Prime Minister said that the Awami League governmentalways pledged to establish rule of law. She said "Whenever we came to power,we ensured that first we put our special attention to establish the right ofjustice for all. We work in that direction".

Recalling the miserable days of her and her younger sister’swait for justice for the August 15 killings where her father Bangabandhu SheikhMujibur Rahman was assassinated with other members of the family, she said thatno-one should suffer in the absence of justice like they did.

Sheikh Hasina also spoke about rape and her government'ssteps to tackle the menace.

Nearly a thousand rape cases, including over 200 gang rapes,have been reported between January and September this year, according to Ain oSalish Kendra. The actual number is thought to be much higher as most victimsdo not report assaults.

Countrywide protests sparked by a series of rape incidentsprompted the government to incorporate the death penalty as the highestpunishment in the law for the crime.

Prime Minister Hasina said the government promulgated Womenand Children Repression Prevention Ordinance 2020 to ensure the toughest punishmentfor the offenders and control this crime. The cabinet has already passed theordinance and it will be placed in Parliament in the next session and will bepassed as a law.lection

"We want everyone involved in drugs to be punishedquickly so that the society and families can be relieved from the hands ofdrugs," she said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that when three organs of thecountry -- legislative, judiciary and executive -- work complementary to eachother, then the country can run properly.

"In our Constitution that directive has been given veryproperly. The independence of the judiciary was also stated in the Constitutionof 1972 very well," she said.

She urged the judiciary to take steps for introducingvirtual courts in all jails across the country like it has been established inthe Keraniganj Jail.

The Prime Minister briefly described various developmentactivities of the government for the development of the judiciary.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Law Minister Anisul Huqand Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar also spoke at the programme.

The Prime Minister renewed her call for writing verdicts inBangla alongside English so that the common people can understand thejudgments.

Saying that everyone is equal in the eyes of law, SheikhHasina highlighted various steps of her government for establishing anindependent judiciary in the country as well as for the development of itsinfrastructure.

In this regard, she mentioned that the Law Commission wasconstituted to reform laws, multi-storied chief judicial magistrate buildingsare being constructed in 42 districts, while the government has planned toconstruct such buildings in other districts.

