5 injured in Hilsha Ban drive in Bhola





Early Wednesday in a drive to protect mother hilsa fivepeople, including an officer of local Fisheries and Livestock Department, wereinjured in an attack by fishermen at Ilisha Bongerchar in Bhola.

The drive was conducted by the local administration officialsconcerned of the fisheries department in Meghna River with a speedboat and twotrawlers, said district fisheries officer SM Azharul Islam.

A trawler carrying 13/14 fishermen impelled brick chips atthe officials, injuring five of them.

Mohammad Asaduzzaman, the upazila fisheries officer,Executive Magistrate (AC Land) Abu Abdullah Khan and Police constable Russelwere among the injured. They rushed to the Sadar Hospital.

Besides, river police arrested six people for catching hilsaillegally from Meghna River on Wednesday morning. Police also took away 1,000 metres of net from theirpossession.

Leave Your Comments