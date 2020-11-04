Whoever comes to power, we've no problem: FM on US polls

On Wednesday Dr AK Abdul Momen Foreign Minister said "Whoevercomes to power, we’ve no problem" regarding the US election, which sees avery tight contest.

He added that the foreign policy does not depend on anyindividual.

He also said "This is technically a different type ofelection. They’ve designed the system pretty nicely, having dignity for eachState."

He ensured the economic stability of Bangladesh and said, "Wemaintain neutrality. We don't have enmity with any country. We expect good forall."

