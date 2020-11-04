Diner Sheshe





"Richa and I met just before the lockdown. I was at a party when I texted her on a dating app. She gave me her number and I called her. It was so easy to talk to her; believe it or not, we met the next morning at her house. There was a spark then and there but then her friends came over. I remember we were so annoyed and thought, 'Ugh, such kabab mein haddis!'







I flew to Kerala that night for a short trip- we texted throughout and as soon as I got back, I went straight to her house; I couldn't wait to see her. She cooked for us and we spent all day together talking and watching shows. Ever since, we've been inseparable. Before long, I moved in with her.







Richa had left her house last year in July after an argument with her parents. They were pressuring her to get married to a boy and looking for matches even though she had refused. That's what I love about Richa; she never shies away from following her heart and doing what she wants.





Two months into our relationship, we posted a FB status about us; we didn't care who found out. Richa's family saw the post and started calling her right after. They told her, 'Don't act crazy, come back home.' But Richa told them she's happy with me and refused. She'd been working with a company through her dad, but she left that job because she didn't want the pressure of going back to her parents to loom over.





So there we were, two girls in love in the city of Bangalore, trying to figure our lives out. It was tough; I only had the income I got from my training sessions, and Richa had given up her job. I ended up selling my bicycle to afford rent. For 2 months, we stayed at a friend's house. During that time, Richa got a job as a manager at a spa, and we used the money to get our own place.







Humans of Bombay, Fb





