Webinar on climate change challenges held by BSMRMU



A webinar on "Climate Change Challenges in Bangladesh and Bay of Bengal Region" was organized by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) in partnership with NUFFIC, Nethardlands on Tuesday. The Ambassador of Netherlands to Bangladesh H. E. Harry Verweij graced the occasion as the special guest.





The Vice-Chancellor of the University Rear Admiral M Khaled Iqbal delivered the welcome speech. Ex. Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University Professor Dr. Ainun Nishat attended as the keynote speaker. Renowned experts and academicians from home and abroad attended and shared their valuable thoughts and expert opinions in the webinar. The speakers discussed on the climate change challenges in the region and pointed out different approaches to overcome those in future.





