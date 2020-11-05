UGC to provide soft loans to students for buying smartphones

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will provide soft loans to 41,401 students of 39 public universities across the country. -AA



The University Grants Commission (UGC) will provide soft loans to 41,401 students of 39 public universities across the country to help them buy smartphones for their online academic activities.The commission took the decision at a virtual meeting with UGC Chairman Professor Kazi Shahidullah in the chair, said a press release.The students recommended by Soft Loan Approval Committee will get the money in their bank accounts within January 31, next year, it said. They have to repay the loans in four phrases after the university classes resume or during their studentship.







UGC Chairman Prof. Kazi Shahidullah said at the meeting, this initiative helps poor students for online education, students will be able to meet an important need of the present time. It will play positive role in the online activities of public university students. UGC on August 9 sought a list of insolvent students who are unable to buy smartphones from the university Vice-Chancellors who later submitted a list of 41,501 students. In the list, the highest number students- 8,556 are from Dhaka University and the lowest number -5,860 students from Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET).





National University, Bangladesh Open University, Islami Arabic University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Chittagong Medical Univ-ersity (CMU), Rajshahi Medical University and Sylhet Medical University have been kept out of the loan facility. UGC members Professor Dr Dil Afroza Begum, Professor Dr Sazzad Hossain, Professor Md Alamgir, Professor Biswajit Chanda and Professor Dr Md Abu Taher, were present in the meeting, among others.

