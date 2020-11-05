Tanjin Tisha to be Shakib Khan's heroine!



Shakib Khan is the heartthrob hero of this period. The only hope of the domestic film industry is on superstar Shakib Khan. More than twenty years have passed in the industry. Of these, the industry has been alone for more than a decade. So Shakib Khan's picture means a lot of discussions, a lot of speculation. This time the name of Tanjin Tishar, a popular face on the small screen, has been added to that speculation.





Shakib Khan's 'Nobab LLB' is now in full swing on social media. Shakib Khan is returning with the Anonno Mamun directed the film. It is heard that King Khan has signed a contract for several new films. None of that has been officially announced yet. Various rumors started among millions of Shakibian fans.TV actress Mehzabin was mentioned in the rumors, but finally, Shakib Khan's new film heroine Tanjin Tisha, a popular model, actress, and television presenter of the time, was heard. However, a reliable source has confirmed that the matter is not just speculation.







According to sources, Tanjin Tisha is really appearing on the big screen as Shakib Khan's heroine. The name of the film is 'Teen Purush' where Sanjay Samaddar will be seen as the director. Not only that, if all goes well, the popular face of TV drama Mosharraf Karim will also be seen in the same movie.However, neither the director nor the producer agreed to comment on the matter. When asked about this movie and the star cast, producer Topi Khan laughed it off. He said, 'I just wanted to see the enthusiasm of the audience with a side photo of a heroine.





However, I can say with so much truth that it will be a surprise for the viewers, no matter who the heroine is. However, the reliable source further said, "The movie is scheduled to be shot from the end of November. The heroine's schedule was taken in the contract of continuous shooting. Because at present he is now known as the popular face of domestic TV dramas.

