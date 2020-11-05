Humayun for taking dev plan in line with Vision-2041



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Wednesday urged the authorities concerned to take and implement all development plans, including the eighth five-year plan, in line with the Vision-2041.





"The economy of Bangladesh will move towards the next level of development by officially recognizing it as a developing country in 2024," he said while delivering a keynote speech at a virtual consultation meeting on the sector-based chapters 01, 02 and 03 of the Eighth Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) organized by the General Economics Division (GED) of the Bangladesh Planning Commission, reports BSS.







Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi and State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain were special guests at the meeting. Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam was present as the guest of honor.







Member of the GED and Senior Secretary Dr Shamsul Alam moderated the program. Humayun said the country's manufacturing and service sectors have already turned around for the implementation of Taka 72,500 crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Dastagir Gazi said special attention should be given to all the local raw material based industries like jute, leather and tea which can add maximum value. He said the demand for environment friendly fiber jute has increased in the world market.





Farhad Hossain emphasized on implementing the 'ombudsman' system to ensure 100 percent transparency and accountability. He suggested that the issue of manpower increase in the judiciary should be included in the '8th Five Year Plan' for quick disposal of pending cases.

