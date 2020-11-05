DCCI urges Vietnam investors to invest in Bangladesh

Ambassador of Vietnam to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien called on DCCI President Shams Mahmud at DCCI office in the capital on Tuesday. DCCI Vice-President Mohammad Bashiruddin was also present during that time. -Collected.



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Shams Mahmud on Tuesday urged the Vietnamese investors to invest in Bangladesh as the government of the country is providing all sorts of support to the foreign investors.The urge was made while Ambassador of Vietnam to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien called on Shams Mahmud at his office in the city, reports BSS.







During the meeting, Shams Mahmud requested the ambassador to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between DCCI and the embassy to facilitate trade and investment. As a part of trade facilitation, he said, a Vietnam desk can be established in the DCCI Office.





"If Bangladesh could manage to gain the observer status in the ASEAN, trade and commerce of Bangladesh with that region will grow manifold. Textiles, tourism, blue economy, construction, light engineering and leather are some of the potential sectors where Vietnam can invest directly or in the form of joint ventures," he added.





Replying to DCCI president, Pham Viet Chien pointed out that the bilateral trade volume between Vietnam and Bangladesh in 2019-20 was USD 742.16 million.Out of the amount Bangladesh's export to Vietnam was only US$ 48.16 million and Vietnam's export to Bangladesh was USD 694 million, he added.



He also underscored the importance of increasing know-how, interactions, business to business match-making, exchange of trade delegations and arranging both-way trade fairs. DCCI-Vice President Mohammad Bashiruddin, Secretary General (Acting) Afsarul Arifeen and Secretary Md Joynal Abdin were also present during the meeting.

