Fish exports on the increase



The fisheries sector is one of the most productive and dynamic industries which have a tremendous potentiality for future development in the agrarian economy of Bangladesh. Bangladesh is endowed with vast diversified fisheries resources which are broadly categorized into inland fisheries and marine fisheries.





Fish production in the country increased in the past two decades driven mainly by aquaculture, which primarily relies on farming in ponds. Commercial pond fisheries became a major source of fish production since the early 1990s, benefiting from highly productive and profitable aquaculture fish varieties.

Market for farmed fish has also reportedly grown by a massive 25 times over the last three decades.





A study report of the Washington-based think tank International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) made an interesting observation while reviewing the Bangladesh fish farming sector: More than two million people out of the approximately eight million who moved out of the poverty trap during the last decade were directly facilitated by aquaculture. The southern region of the country, exported fish worth Tk762.46 crore in the last three months (July-September) of the current financial year





Khulna division, the southern region of the country, exported fish worth Tk762.46 crore in the last three months (July-September) of the current financial year, according to the Khulna Quality Control Office. This includes Bagda, Galda and Harina varieties of shrimp, and some other species of fish. Galda (lobster) is worth Tk109.17 crore, bagda, Tk516.10 crore, Harina, Tk16.39 crore and various species of fish have been exported for Tk3.66crore.





Among the exported fish, 9,928 tonnes of different fish species have been exported from Khulna division. This includes 810 tonnes of lobster; 6,520 tonnes of bagda; and 242 tonnes of Harina. Additionally, 72 tonnes of local fish species, 125 tonnes of crab, fish scales and shrimp shells have been exported.





District Fisheries Officer, Mashiur Rahman said the fish farming trade in the district had incurred a Tk200 crore loss since exports had been suspended for several months owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. However, fish production has increased in the district this year. Since traders were unable to catch fish in the aftermath of export suspension, the fish grew in size within the enclosures, he said.







With the increase in fish production, Mashiur Rahman hoped that farmers would be able to rebound from Covid-induced losses.According to the Satkhira Department of Fisheries, there are 54,935 bagdaenclosures covering 66,862 hectares of land. This year, 52,345 farmers in the district have produced 21, 441 tonnes of bagda.





Similarly, there are 11,662 lobster enclosures covering 9,378 hectares of land. This year, 9,867 farmers in the district have produced 6,542.5 tonnes of galda. Harina shrimp production has increased to 3,410 tonnes. Additionally, 31,393.5 tonnes of other fish species have been produced in these farms, it added.



According to ATM Tawfiq Mahmud, Fisheries Inspection and Quality Control Officer at the Khulna Quality Control Office, said that among the shrimps exported abroad, 80 percent of Bagda is exported to 27 European countries. The remaining 20 percent is sent to other countries, including the US, Japan and India.







Also, other fish species, which constitute two percent of total fish exports, are sent to other countries, he added. Although shrimp is ahead in terms of export, the demand for freshwater fish is higher among domestic retail buyers. About 12-15 tonnes of fish is sold from Sultanpur Fish Market of Satkhira town every day, according to Amir Hossain, a fish trader at the market.





Asaduzzaman, a leader among fish wholesale market traders, said fish worth Tk1.5 crore is being sold every day from the Binerpata Fish Market in Satkhira Sadar. These include Vetki, Bhangan, Parshe, Tangra, Datina, Bhola and small Harina, Chaka, Chamni shrimp.







