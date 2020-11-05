Shakib retains number one ODI all-rounder spot

Shakib last played an ODI during the 2019 ICC World Cup against Pakistan in July. -Collected



Bangladesh top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who completed his one-year anti-corruption rule violation ban on October 29 has regained his spot as the number one all-rounder in ODIs. Shakib is topping in the latest ODI all-rounder ranking chart with 373 rating points.Shakib last played in ICC World Cup last year before he was handed a two-year ban, with a one-year suspended sentence, by ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit on October 29 last year, for failing to report multiple corrupt approaches by an Indian bookmaker.





Shakib was supposed to miss a total of 36 matches in one year. But the deadly coronavirus pandemic around the world brings a lot of good fortune for Shakib. Bangladesh has been out of international cricket for almost seven months due to Coronavirus. Bangladesh played only four Tests, three ODIs and seven T20Is during the suspension period of Shakib.









Bangladesh though won a T20 match in India; they suffered humiliating defeat in the rest of the two T20 matches and two Tests. Moreover Shakib's ban came at a moment when Bangladesh had packed International scheduleWest Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is currently the number one all-rounder in Tests format with 447 points while Afghanistan's veteran Mohammad Nabi is topping in the T20I all-rounder ranking list with 294 points.





The Bangladesh top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is all set to return home from the United States today. According to Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) logistic manager Wasim Khan, Shakib is expected to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with his family at 2.00 am with Qatar Airlines.

The ace all-rounder is set to back in action with a T20 tournament organized by the BCB later this month. He is returning to the country for that purpose.





Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan returned from the United States on September 2 with high hopes of taking part in the Sri Lanka series in October. On his way back, he went to BKSP to prepare himself. His did practice there for more than a month but unfortunately the Sri Lanka series was postponed due to quarantine issues.







Even Shakib did not play in the Sri Lankan Premier League because the BCB did not give him a no-objection letter (NOC) to play there to ensure his participation in domestic cricket.Bangladesh's next international assignment is likely to be a home series against West Indies in January 2021. Bangladesh have so far had eight Tests as well as a handful of ODIs and T20Is postponed, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





Shakib's return to the cricket however won't be straightforward as he would have to prove his fitness to play the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 tournament. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had already made it mandatory for all players to prove their fitness before being considered eligible for the T20 tournament. Selector Habibul Bashar Sumon said, like other players, Shakib Al Hasan also needs to undergo fitness tests.





