Is the real US election in December?



As the US election night rolls forward, early counts reveal a neck and neck situation between the two major presidential candidates. At the time of writing this report, Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads the polls with 238 against 213 electoral votes for Republican candidate and incumbent president Donald Trump. But with key states like Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, with their large numbers of electoral votes still undecided, the result can still go either way.





For the last few decades the US presidential election has become somewhat of a global event. Partially because the US is debatably the only superpower in the world, and partially because the world has become so economically integrated since the end of the cold war, that most countries and people have a keen interest on the outcome of the US presidential election. The world and global news media focus most of their attention to the Election Day, which is the Tuesday after the first Monday of November.





But the US presidential election is not that simple. Many might remember the election of 2000, which remained undecided for almost a month. Since then, more elections have been riddled with accusations of unfairness. For most people though, these are as confusing as the American reluctance to enact gun laws. But what most of us don't know is that all US presidential elections remain officially undecided until December.





The reason behind this is that the US presidential election is not a popular vote but instead an indirect vote to select the next president and vice president. It essentially is a two part process. Contrary to popular belief, the people do not elect the president, but instead they elect electors, who in turn vote for the president.





This group of electors, who are elected in November, is called the Electoral College. Each state gets a certain number of electoral college members. Currently, there are a total of 538 electoral college members for all the 50 states plus the District of Columbia. The number of members that each state gets depends on its population.





Each state also gets two electoral members as a default against its two senate seats. That means that the minimum number of electoral college members that a state can get is three, two for its senate seats and at least one for the population. Currently, the state of California, with its 55 electoral college votes, has the highest number of electoral college members.





The first part of the election process is a popular vote where people from each state vote for their choice of presidential candidate. Except for Maine and Nebraska, the candidate who gets the most votes in a state is awarded all of that state's electoral college votes. This is called the "winner takes all" method. Each party had previously selected their preferred electoral college members. The slate (colloquially known as panel in the context Bangladesh) of electors of the party that the winning candidate represents is selected to represent that state in the second phase of the presidential election.





On the first Monday after December 12, the second phase of the election is held. During this phase, the electors from each state formally cast their votes for the presidential candidate of their preference. Although many states have laws that require each electoral college member to vote for the candidate that they pledged for, there is in fact very few options for states to enforce this law. This has given rise to the concept of "faithless electors".







A faithless elector is one who votes for someone else than the candidate that he pledged to vote for. Although faithless electors have never been decisive in the outcome of an election, some argue that the very concept of an electoral college and possibility of faithless electors means that essentially it is not the ordinary Americans who select the president of the United States and that the real election is essentially held in December.







This process has meant that as recently as 2000 and 2016, candidates won the presidency through electoral college votes, despite only a minority of the people voting for them. However, some reassurance might be found in the fact that out of the 23,529 electors till the last election, there were only 165 faithless electors.





To be elected president, a candidate must secure at least 270 electoral votes from across the nation. So look for this magic number of 270 to find out who gets to be the next president of the US. If you want to understand the US political system a bit more in depth, then follow through to the second phase of the election in December, to the electoral college votes, and find out if there are any faithless voters this election season.







