PM for Bangla translation of court verdicts



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the authorities concerned to translate the court verdicts into Bangla to make those understandable to common people.She came up with the suggestion while inaugurating the newly-built Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Building, Dhaka on Wednesday joining from her official residence Ganabhaban through video conferencing. The premier said, "Professional translators are now available and they should be engaged if anyone cannot write verdicts in Bangla as it is necessary to make the judgments comprehensible to common people."







Sheikh Hasina said most of the people understand verdicts by hearing those from their lawyers as those are written in English, but when the verdicts would be translated into Bangla simultaneously with English, the common people could know and understand those easily on their own.





"Fund would be provided if required, but I want that it is implemented," she added. She also requested the chief justice and the law minister to take necessary measures to make easy the translation of the judicial words and terms which are not used in general. "Short-term, cost-effective and hassle-free judgment is right of the people and ensuring it would increase the trust of the people in the judiciary further," Sheikh Hasina said.





Mentioning that a total of 37,94,908 cases have been pending in country's different courts till Jun, 2020, she urged all concerned to find out ways to reduce the caseload in the quickest possible time. "The government is ready to extend any cooperation to this end, but we don't want this huge caseload remains pending," said the Prime Minister, mentioning that her government would provide any type of cooperation in the cases of ensuring justice for people.





She said the government is working to build a developed and prosperous Bangladesh dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman where people will get justice and a peaceful, secured and happy life.Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain addressed the function as special guest while Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, MP, was in the chair.





Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the programmme from Ganabhaban while Law and Justice Division Secretary Md. Golam Sarwar gave welcome speech from the other end.Law minister handed over a replica of Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Building, Dhaka to the Prime Minister while law secretary unveiled the name plate of the building.

