NW China coal mine accident killed 4, missing 4

On Wednesday a suspected gas explosion in a coal mine innorthwest China’s Shaanxi Province left four people dead while the search is onfor four others who are believed to be missing.

A total of 42 miners were working in the mine operated byQiaoziliang Coal Industry Co. Ltd. in Tongchuan City when the accident tookplace around 1 p.m. Among them, 34 workers have been lifted out safely.

Meanwhile, rescuers have rescued the bodies of the fourminers killed in the accident.

Experts have repaired gas discharge systems and restoredventilation, power supply and transportation under the mine to enable rescuersto carry out search and rescue operations.

Leave Your Comments