20 shops burnt down in Bandarban





At least 20 shops were gutted as a fire broke out at Boro madok Bazar in Bandarban early Thursday.









Mui Sui Thui, chairman of Romacri Union, said the fire broke out following gas cylinder explosion at a shop in the area around 6 am and soon engulfed adjoining shops .





On information, BGB members rushed in and extinguished the blaze with the help of local people after three hours of frantic effort, said Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Sanbir Hasan Majumdar, commanding officer of BGB-38 Battalion.





However, there were no casualties.

