Global Covid-19 cases near 48 million





According to Johns Hopkins University data on Thursday 48million people are infected with COVID-19 across the globe.

Total virus death number climbs to 1,223,456, where caseloadcounted 47,997,816 as of Thursday.

The U.S. has the highest case tally in the world at 9.4million and highest death toll at 233,651.

In last 24 hours Brazil recorded 610 more deaths fromcoronavirus, which brings the national death total to 161,106, the Ministry ofHealth said Wednesday. Meanwhile, 23,976 new COVID-19 cases were recorded,bringing the nationwide count to 5,590,025, it said.

India holds the second position in cases with 8.3 million,and third in deaths at 123,611.Coronavirus cases were first emerged in central Chinain December 2019 and the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic inMarch 2020. No vaccine invented for the virus till now.

