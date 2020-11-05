Locals demand arrest of doctor in 24 hrs for Natore boy's death





A ten-year-old boy died at at a hospital in Natore Sadar upazila on November 2 allegedly due to ‘wrong treatment’ .





The ill-fated was Ariful, son of Khodabox, a farmer.





Local people formed a human chain at Ahmedpur Bus Stand in Barigram upazila on Thursday demanding arrest of the doctor responsible for the death of Ariful within 24 hours.





They also threatened to besiege the local Police Station if their demand goes unheeded.





Several hundred people took to the street in the morning and formed the human chain.





Family sources said a toy whistle got stuck in Ariful’s throat while playing. Then they took him to a local hospital where the doctors referred him to Natore Sadar Hospital.





The on-duty doctor Kazi Mohammad Ali Russel took the boy to the emergency ward and tried to pull out the whistle by performing a surgery on his throat.





Then the boy started bleeding excessively and his condition started to worsen. And he died while being moved to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.





A case was filed in connection with the death of a ten-year-old boy 'due to wrong treatment' at a hospital in Sadar upazila on Monday.





The father of the child, filed the case against Dr Kazi Mohammad Ali Russel with Sadar Police Station.





Besides, a four-member body was formed to look into the matter.





The authorities concerned of Sadar Hospital formed the four-member committee, headed by assistant director of the hospital Dr Ansarul Haque.





The committee has been asked to submit its report within three working days but the committee sought more time on Monday.

