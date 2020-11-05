Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium due to second Covid-19 waves





Fresh travel ban imposed in China on non-Chinese arrivalsfrom Britain and Belgium. They want to stop second wave by refusing entry topeople from two of Europe’s most infected nations.

First outbreak of Covid-19 was in China on last yearDecember, but Beijing took control through strict travel restrictions and uncompromisinghealth measures for anyone entering the country.

In March, as the virus spread across the world, China shutits borders to all foreign nationals.

It gradually eased those restrictions to allow thosestranded overseas to return with special permission from its embassies,negative Covid-19 tests and two-week quarantine on arrival.

But in a sharp reversal as the outbreak once more billowsout across Europe, the Chinese embassy in the UK said Beijing had “decided to temporarilysuspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals”.

“The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by thecurrent situation of Covid-19,” it said Wednesday.

The Chinese embassy website in Belgium announced a similarban on travelers as a “last resort in response to the current pandemic”.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately reply to anAFP request for comment.

The UK, one of the world’s hardest hit countries with nearly48,000 deaths linked to the virus and more than one million cases, has entereda new nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Belgium, which has the most Covid-19 cases per capita in theworld, has been in lockdown since last week.

The websites of Chinese embassies in other Europeancountries were not carrying similar notices on Thursday morning, and citizensof these countries with visas are able to travel to China, subject toconditions.

Beijing has recently tightened requirements for travelersfrom several countries, making entry much more difficult.

These requirements include the presentation of a healthcertificate from the local Chinese embassy showing the results of a nucleicacid test and an antibody test — within 48 hours of travel.

The new rules apply to travelers from countries includingFrance, India, Singapore, Canada, Germany, Pakistan, South Africa and the US.

The strict two-test entry requirement and short time framehave sparked complaints.

The European Chamber of Commerce in China said the measureswere “a de facto ban on anyone trying to get back to their lives, work andfamilies in China”.

