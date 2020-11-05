PM commissions five modern warships





Bangladesh Navy’s five modern warships -- BNS Umar Farooq,BNS Abu Ubaidah, BNS Prottasha, BNS Darshak and BNS Tallashi commissioned byPrime Minister on Thursday in Chattogram.

Premier commissioned the ships from her official residenceGanobhaban in the capital through videoconference.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, on behalf of thePrime Minister, formally handed over the "commissioning forman[statement]" of the ship to the respective captains of the ships at theNaval Berth.

An audio-visual presentation was made in the five ships thatincluded two frigates --BNS Umar Farooq and BNS Abu Ubaidah--, one corvette--BNS Prottasha—and two survey ships --BNS Darshak and BNS Tallashi. Of these,two survey ships were constructed at Khulna Shipyard.

The captains of the five ships -- Captain AM Shamsul Haqueof Prottasha, Captain Gazi Golam Morshed of Umar Farooq, Captain Ashrafuzzamanof Abu Ubaidah, Lt Commander Kamrul Ahsan of Tallashi and Lt Commander NazmusSakib Sourav -- received the Commissioning Forman.

