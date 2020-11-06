Diner Sheshe





"40 years ago, I came to Bangalore from a village in Karnataka with my wife and 100 Rupees in my pocket. We didn't know anyone here- we spent 50 Rupees on the first day itself. I started looking for work; but I wasn't skilled enough. We spent 2 nights on the street, with no food in our bellies. So on the third day, I decided to take the first thing that came my way. I woke up early and went to the sabzi mandi. I started assisting a vegetable vendor. He taught me everything and even helped me get a small room in a chawl. Once we settled, my wife took up some chutta kaam as well.







Every morning, we'd wake up early and go off to work; we worked hard. Eventually, I had enough to get my own vegetable stall. I even added seasonal fruits to my stall. Everything was well and moving to Bangalore felt like a great decision, until the day a car decided to jump the signal…





It was a Wednesday night when I was parking my cart and heading home when a car came out of nowhere. It was a hit and run- I was in so much pain that I didn't even see the car's number plate. But people around were kind and rushed me to the hospital. I was out of danger but my legs became weak and I couldn't stand for more than a minute at a stretch. My son was old enough to support us, but I had worked all my life- I didn't want to sit idle.







My son helps me set up on his way to work and picks me up after. I started with an ajwain plant and then included some medicinal saplings; my latest addition was aloe vera. But around that time, lockdown happened. My son lost his job. There was absolutely no income for 6 months. Our neighbours were kind enough to share their ration, if it hadn't been for them, I'm not sure I would be here.







Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments