What Dhaka is talking about





Popular Bangladeshi actress, model and producer Jaya Ahsan posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "The eyes tell more than words could ever say….." The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "your eyes snatch my Heart." Juwel Chowdhury, fb









Bangladeshi flim actor Symon Sadik posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "Good moment must be better,when respected celebraty stands with me". The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "wow! wonderful" Obaidul Khan, fb











Facebook user Yaron Schmid posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo caption includes, "Something cute and fluffy to brighten your day". The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Wow" Suruchi Sur, fb











Bangladeshi bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin posted a picture on his Fb page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and fans have expressed their love through comments. "Very nice" Mehedi Hasan, fb



Leave Your Comments