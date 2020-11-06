Six arrested with 'Ice' in Dhaka

Detective Branch arrested six people along with a new type of drug named 'Ice' on Wednesday. -AA



The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested six people from the capital and seized 800g of crystal meth brought from Malaysia. The arrestees are -- Chandan Roy, Siraj, Avi, Jewel, Rubaid and Kanye, reports UNB.





Ice or Crystal methamphetamine is a stimulant drug. It's stronger, more addictive and has more harmful side effects than the powder form of methamphetamine. It usually comes as small chunky clear crystals that look like ice. DB (Ramna Division) members raided Gendaria, Gulshan, Banani and Basundhara areas on Wednesday and arrested the six men with the drug. Briefing reporters at the DMP's media centre on Thursday, Additional Commissioner of DB AKM Hafeez Akter said the price of 10g of 'Ice' is Tk 1 lakh.





He said the drug was brought from abroad. During preliminary interrogation, the arrestees said the drug was brought from abroad targeting the children of aristocrat families. Prolonged use of the drug can lead to heart disease, limb damage, tooth decay and brain stroke, the DB officer said.





The arrestees said Chandan was the main dealer of the drug. He used to being the drug by air through his expatriate relative Shankar Biswas and then sold them through retailers in Dhaka, he added. Legal action has been taken against those arrested, Hafeez said.



