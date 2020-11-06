The saga of Das party in the history of our great War of Liberation- I





Before we embark upon discussing about history, let us first concentrate a little on geography. ""Bhaati Anchal" has been mentioned frequently in our literature, music and cultural discussions generously. Music and literature of "Bhaati Anchal" has constituted a considerable portion of our folk lore and folk music. All of my readers, I believe, know where it is situated but some may not clearly know about its boundaries.





To understand our story it may be helpful to specify same. By "Bhaati Anchal" we mean the low lying area in the north eastern part of Bangladesh that has the foot hills of Meghalaya in the north and covers the districts of Sunamgonj, Netrokona, Hobigonj, Kishoregonj and parts of Sylhet and Moulvibazar. Small parts of Brahmanbaria and Mymensingh are also included at times. During rainy season, water coming down the hills of Meghalaya and Assam (mind you, this area boasts of the highest rainfall in the whole world) through various rivers can not remain contained within them and inundates a huge mass of land turning it into virtual sea. You don’t have any river, canal, pond or tank, land for cultivation which can be demarcated.







The whole area becomes a conglomerate of huge waterbody. These huge water bodies are called Haors. Villages, Highways and townships become islands. Boats of different types and sizes are the only mode of transportation. It becomes impossible for non locals to make out definite routes from making out how to move from place to place. Fishing and riverine transportation are the only profession left during this time and it continues for half of the year or sometimes even more for the excess water to drain out to the Bay of Bengal and the land masses to appear. The silt brought in by the water from the North makes the land extremely fertile and only one crop grows in these land during the dry season which usually brings high yields. Besides some vegetables and other grains like mustard grows during winter as an addition. However, all the rivers, Khal (canals) and Haors never dry up and most of them are navigable throughout the year.





Most of our famous Baul singers are from this area. To name a few: Shah Abdul Karim, Radharaman Dutta, Durbin Shah, Hasan Raza, Hemanga Biswas are example enough of this musical and cultural richness. They have spread love to mankind and nature and preached the message about reaching the ultimate Almighty through good deeds. The area at the same time produced revolutionaries like Bipin Pal and Ullaskar Dutta and educationist Anandamohan Basu, to mention a few. But I would like to focus on my point to be discussed today: The Das Party and it's leader Jagat Jyoti Das, a fearless youth of 22years who was a shining star in our War of Liberation.





Jagat Jyoti comes from village Jolsukha of Ajmirigonj, which comes under present Hobigonj district. His schooling was in his native area and after passing SSC in 1968 he joined Sunamgonj College, where he immediately got involved in Anti Ayub progressive movement. Soon we find him pursuing his studies in Nampong College of Guwahati where he was drawn into left wing armed student group that gave him further base for fighting for truth and justice in his own country. During the tumultuous days of 1970s we find him back home again with a short stint of teaching in Ajmirigonj and back to Sunamgonj College. He took active part in capturing of Sunamgonj Diatrict Headquarters by freedom loving Bangalees on the 28March and the first batch of Armed Forces and Police personnel who revolted against Pak regime and the Activists of Awami league, Students league, Jubo league and other progressive parties got their hands at the arms available in Sunamgonj.







They spread to various parts of Bhaati area to raise Freedom Struggle and organise local youth (mainly students, peasants and general nationalistic and progressive people) to unite under the banner of Muktijuddho.In Dirai, Shalla, Ajmirigonj, Jamalgonj, Jagannathpur, Khliajuri, Jaisiddhi and other places. Local youth were also getting organised to join the National Movement for Freedom with whatever each had following the 7th March and 26th march call by Bangabandhu to join the War to liberate Motherland. The Pakistanis and their local supporters were not sitting idle either. They too were getting organised in the areas of their stronghold to establish the Pak government authority by sheer force and oppression.





Fights between both the sides started growing. The freedom fighters were weaker in arms and training but very rich in motivation. Whereas the Paks and their supporters having superior arms and training were motivated by material gains like looting the wealth of freedom loving Bangalees, Hindus being greater sufferers. They resorted to looting, arson, destruction of properties and rape of girls and women irrespective of age. Hundreds of Bangalees were forced to leave their homestead and search for security in Meghalaya. Refugee camps sprung up in the border, most notable amongst them being in Balat. Young students and other freedom loving youth rushed to the border to join the Muktijuddho and in getting arms and training there.





Sangram Committees were formed all over East Pakistan under the leadership of Awami League and other progressive party activists at different levels up to the grassroots. Our Bhati area under discussion had strong presence of Awami Leaguers under the leadership of Abdus Samad Azad, Dewan Farid Gazi, Commandant Manik Chowdhury, Col MAG Osmany, Lt Col M A Rab and others. NAP was quite vibrant under young and energetic activist Suranjit Sengupta. Communist Party under Comrade Barun Roy had a strong presence too. A part of the leadership of Sangram committees which were super active after the 7th March call of Bangabandhu from Suhrawardy Uddyan (erstwhile Dhaka Race Course) remained in their respective areas to organise the people's resistance against Pak authorities and their local supporters.







The other part of the leadership went towards the Indian border to help the refugee Bangalees who were uprooted from their ancestral places by the occupation army of Pakistan and their associates and accomplices which include PDP, Muslim League, Jamaat and other Pakistani minded parties. Refugee camps were formed at different places along the border in Meghalaya to accommodate the refugees who lost everything (homes, cash, gold ornaments, all types of savings, stored food supply, cattle, many a times even chastity of women). Sangram Committee leaders and their workers helped benevolent Indian civilians, armed forces and civil authorities to organise these camps and bring discipline there. Some other were busy to organise Youth camps simultaneously which were basically recruit centres of youth who could be trained for taking part in Muktijuddha, our pride. This took some time to get organised. Meantime in the "Bhati anchal" peoples war continued. Sunamgonj was freed of Pakistanis on 28th March and remained liberated till 10thApril.





FF Commander Saleh Chowdhury, a journalist and a celebrated FF took the leadership in his area getting some arms from the spoils of capture of Sunamgonj and unflinching support from leadership. He freed Dirai, Shalla and Jagannathpur Police stations with his troops consisting of local youth activists and a few ex Pak Police and army men. He remained stationed in Dirai till it was retaken in July by the Pakistanis and then shifted to Knuri Balanpur, close to Dirai where from he coordinated the Freedom Fight for most part of the Liberation War. Capt. Muttalib (who was an accused of the Agartala Conspiracy Case and consequently out of Pak army) revolted and continued fighting in Haripur, Jaintiapur area close to our areas of action.





In the meantime, the Mujibnagar Government organised the whole country in 11 Sectors and our "Bhati Anchal" came under Sector5, Maj Mir Shawkat Ali being the commander. First 114 youth were selected as the first group of trainees from this area and they proceeded from Balat camp to their training base Echo-1 near Jowai in the Jaintia hills. There they received a short 32 days crash course on guerrilla warfare. Our hero Jagat Jyoti Das was amongst these forerunners. He was in the special group that was specially trained in marine warfare techniques including sinking of enemy vessels using explosives, firearms and limpet mines. By the time their training was complete, a Sub sector was formed in Sector5 with its HQ at Tekerghat and a group of these trained fighters including Jagat Jyoti Das was placed under this sub sector. Similar to Echo-1 training camps were organised at Haflong, Tezpur and such other places.





Jagat Jyoti had distinct leadership qualities and was imbibed with high quality of Patriotism and Nationalism. Moreover he had the additional advantage of having some training in militancy and armed activities during his association with such organisations in Guwahati Nampong College. As a result, he was selected as the leader of a group of FFs which was named after him as "Das Party" by the Tekeghat Sub Sector. He had 36 fighters with him trained together in Echo-1. They joined the Subsector at Tekerghat in the middle of July1971 when MPA Suranjit Sengupta was commanding the Subsector from Tekerghat (since no military officer was available. Later Maj Muslemuddin was posted here by Munibnagar Government) and Saleh Chowdhury was acting as the coordinator of the unit from inside the country having his HQ in Dirai area(Knuri Balanpur, not far from the Dirai PS after it was taken back by Pak army and Police). Before that he attacked and captured all three thanas in the area, namely, Shall, Dirai, Jagannathpur with his militant forces and carried all the bounties of the battles(arms, ammunitions, supplies) to Takerghat HQ by boats.





Jagat Jyoti Das was a man of action and he swung into active Muktijuddho immediately with his team. The first action they took part in was attacking the Joykalash Rajakar camp and disrupt Sylhet-Sunamgonj communication of the Pak forces at some suitable point. Their operation was successful and they destroyed the Sadarpur bridge to achieve the communication breach. Next task given to them was to attack Jamalgonj thana and Sachna bazar on opposite sides of the river Surma, not far from Tekerghat. On 7th August a bloody battle was fought in both the places heavily fortified by Pak army with concrete bunkers. In this operation, beside Das Party two other guerrilla groups were also engaged. Jagat Jyoti's part was to take over Jamalgonj thana. His group had in the ranks valiant fighters like Ali Amjad (Jagat Jyoti's second in command), Shafiqul Haque Chowdhury, Juber Chowdhury (Saleh Chowdhury's brother), Mohammad Ilyas, Nilu Miah, four Baishnab brothers, Momin, Kajal, Nripendra, Abdur Rashid (Jagat Jyoti's childhood friend), Gopendra Das (embraced martyrdom with commander JJ) among others.







Under Jagat Jyoti's brilliant command they stormed into Jamalgonj firing their guns and charging grenades into the bunkers. The attack was flawless and mission accomplished completely. All Pakistanis fled and Jamalgonj was taken. Similar attack was carried on the other side of the river at Sachna. Exchange of fire unfortunately caused a casualty on the FF side Young Siraj was hit in his eye by a Pak bullet and he succumbed to the injury. His body was carried back by his comrades to the Subsector HQ. His grave still exists in Tekerghat. Shaheed Siraj hailed from Kishoregonj and after his martyrdom his comrades from Kishoregonj, trained in Echo-1 decided to proceed to fight in Kishoregonj area since they knew their area and targets of those areas better. The battle of Jamalgonj was won in totality by the FFs. 35 Pak soldiers were killed and a lot of arms were captured. Liberated area was created and despite many attacks the Pakistanis could never establish their total supremacy in the area though they were actively supported by local PDP leader Lal Mia.





After his success in Jamalgonj, Jagat Jyoti was directed to proceed to Dirai to join Saleh Chowdhury and take up his main duty. The duty was to make the two riverine routes Bhairab -Ajmirigonj - Sherpur and Bhairab -Ajmirigonj - Sunamgonj dysfunctional to disrupt the supply lines of Pak army in the "Bhati anchal". The rail and road route were already made dangerous for them by FFs from Sectors 3and4. Das party did as directed. They attacked, captured and killed the Pak soldiers, Rajakars and their local agents wherever they found any barge, tug boat or launch carrying arms/supplies for the Pakistanis. In about a month they became a terror to the Pakistanis and they had to declare both routes dangerous for riverine movement.





They declared a bounty on Jagat Jyoti's head. But that did not deter Das Party from doing their job. They were go getters. As Pakistanis and their local agents were brutal in their action towards Bangalees, FFs had to be strict and vigilant about traitors. Once Das party and Commander Saleh Chowdhury found a group of EPRs who joined the liberation war in end March,fought at Sherpur under Maj C R Dutta and after withdrawal from there 10 of them went astray and engaged in looting villages with their arms. They were caught by Das Party and with the consent of Saleh Chowdhury annihilated summarily. On another occassion, it came to light that one of Jagat Jyoti's relatives was passing on info about FF whereabouts to the enemy. Jagat Jyoti survived narrowly and on knowing the fact that this treachery was intercepted by Tekerghat HQ, immediately arranged to remove the traitor from earth. Such is War. The next big operation for them was at Ajmirigonj.





Before that they had two mentionable successes. First one was on 14August. At a place called Teliaghori. Das party attacked a barge carrying Pakistani soldiers, supplies and arms. Their firing and grenade charges succeeded in sinking the barge. The Pakistanis either fled or drowned. The second one was just three days later. (To be continued...)





The writer is a travel enthusiast and history buff.

