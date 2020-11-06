Invest in Bangladesh's power, energy, ICT sectors

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday urged the Norwegian entrepreneurs and businesses to invest in Bangladesh's power and energy, shipbuilding and its repairing factories, water resources, river-dredging, ICT, climate change adaptation and mitigation and communications sectors.





The Finance Minister made the call during a virtual meeting with Norwegian Ambassador in Dhaka Espen Rikter-Svendsen held this afternoon on the issue of further enhancing the development cooperation between the two countries.





During the meeting, they discussed various issues relating to mutual interests like trade and Investment, the Eighth Five Year Plan, the Ease of Doing Business, steps taken in the financial sector, development of bilateral relations, education, culture and various socio-economic development issues of Bangladesh, said a Finance Ministry press release.





During the meeting, the Finance Minister mentioned that the interested investors could make profit in Bangladesh at a higher rate through availing the best investment-friendly environment here in South Asia and also the attractive stimulus packages.





"Bangladesh is a country with immense potentials and there is no scope for anyone to incur loss here through making investment," he said adding that the country is moving towards its desired goal under the firm leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Noting that foreign loans and Investments are very much important to help the country attaining its development goals and SDGs, the Finance Minister said Norway could invest in Bangladesh's various sectors as a potential development partner.





Recalling his last visit to Bangladesh 10 years back, the Norwegian Ambassador said Bangladesh has developed a lot over the years as that Bangladesh and the current one is not the same.He noted that Bangladesh is leading significantly in many sectors among the South Asian countries including in poverty alleviation and women empowerment.





Ambassador Aspen said there is enough scope for Norway to support in various sectors of Bangladesh and through exploring those opportunities, both the countries could further boost its bilateral relations.Norway has been a notable development partner of Bangladesh since Independence, as the Nordic country has extended $8.188 million as food aid, $182.914 million as commodity aid and $582.437 million as project aid to Bangladesh from 1971 to 2018.

