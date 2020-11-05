Hrithik in talks for a Hollywood spy thriller: report





Actor Hrithik Roshan is all set to make his Hollywood debut if all goes right. The actor may play the parallel lead in a spy film and has auditioned for the role, according to a new report. Hrithik had signed up with a US agency, Gersh, earlier this year, signaling that he was looking west. It is now being said that he is in talks to play the parallel lead in a multi-million project that is backed by a reputed production house. While the details are sketchy at present, a report said that he has already auditioned for the role. A Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying that he taped his audition and sent it to the US. "As is customary in Los Angeles, Hrithik's team was given details of his role in the movie and the scenes that he had to tape. He sent his audition to the studio two weeks ago. The discussion is at a nascent stage. If all goes well, the actor will kick off the project after completing the shoot of 'Krrish 4'," the report said. His team, however, is tight-lipped on the development, saying 'they have no information' on this.





