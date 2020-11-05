Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan dies

Faraaz Khan



Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan passed away at a private hospital in the southern city of Bengaluru on Wednesday, after a prolonged battle with chest and brain infections. He was 50.





Actress Pooja Bhatt broke the news on Twitter. "With a heavy heart, I break the news that Faraaz Khan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help and good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill," she tweeted. Bhatt was the one who had initially come forward to bail out the actor's family with the medical bills that it was struggling to cough up. Subsequently, Bollywood star Salman Khan had paid Faraaz's medical bills to the tune of Rs 25 lakh (35,000 USD) last month.





"May God bless him (Salman) and give him a long life," the family had said. Earlier last month, Faraaz's brother Fahmaan had said that the actor was suffering from chest and brain infections, and also appealed for financial help. "Doctors are trying their best to get him out of danger but that will require another 7-10 days of critical care. This will cost us around Rs 25 lakh. It is a huge amount," Fahmaan had said.







--- Agencies

