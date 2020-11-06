Shaheen Akhtar gets ‘Asian Literary Award 2020’



Bangladesh's Shaheen Akhtar has won the 3rd Asian Literary Award for her novel 'Talaash', reports UNB.





The novel paints the sufferings of Birangona women - survivors of sexual violence during the Bangladesh Liberation War. The award was announced on November 1 at the Asian Literature Festival 2020.





"Imperialism and colonialism, war and violence, the deceptions of war criminals, mistreatment of independence fighters, and ongoing ill-treatment of rape victims are all interwoven in the narrative of the novel," Kim Nam-il, novelist and the award committee chair, said. Also, Nam-il compared 'Talaash' with Svetlana Alexievich's 'The Unwomanly Face of the War,' calling it "one of the greatest feminist anti-war docu-novels of our time."





"The novel's protagonist, Maryam, who finds herself caught in the snare of dualities, enters another world in which she and a companion enjoy the camaraderie of fellow Birangonas, holds its own as one of the most sublime scenes in contemporary literature." Mowla Brothers published 'Talaash' in 2009.

Leave Your Comments