Poppy dreams of Sheikh Hasina's role

Sadika Parvin Poppy



Popular actress of Sadika Parvin Poppy has been acting in films for many years. In her acting career, Poppy played many roles regarding her choice. She didn't act only in romantic story based films. She also got appreciation for acting in female centric roles in movies like 'Doriya Parer Dowloti', 'Dakurani', 'Garments Konnya', 'Bostir Rani Suriya', etc. She got National Film Award for acting in films 'Karagar', 'Megher Kole Rode' and 'Gangajatra'. She received the awards for two times from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





This time Poppy expressed her desire to act in her dream role. Poppy wanted to play the role of Sheikh Hasina. While talking in this regard Poppy said, "I have a dream to play the role of respected Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Apa. In fact, there is no other choice to act now. Struggling life of Apa impresses me a lot. She is a successful politician, woman and Prime Minister. People have full confidence on her.







Everybody feels her very close. Her natural character impresses all. She is our guardian. With her hands Bangladesh has developed. Her father is our Father of the Nation. She is one of the remarkable Prime Ministers in the world. I got the opportunity to know about details of her political career. To keep huge respect to her, I have dream to play in role of Prime Minister. But I do not know when my dream comes into true?"





Poppy also said few days ago she met veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman. The actor told Poppy that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina watched Poppy-starrer movie 'Rani Kuthir Baki Itihas' while travelling outside the country by aero-plane. She appreciated Poppy's acting in that film.



