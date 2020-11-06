Nepal football team in town

Nepal national football team pose for a photo session on Thursday before leaving for Dhaka to play two FIFA international friendlies against Bangladesh. -Agency



Nepal national football team arrived in the capital on Thursday to play two FIFA international friendlies against hosts Bangladesh. The first friendly match will begin on November 13 at 5pm at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka and the second friendly on November 17.







The Himalayan team reached at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka through a chartered flight at 1:30pm. Nepal is the first foreign team to tour Bangladesh since the outbreak of the coronavirus. All 35 members of the visiting team underwent further Covid-19 tests yesterday under the supervision of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).





Earlier, two of the Nepal players tested Covid-19 positive and they will be keeping the two footballers out of the squad in fear of further infection among the rest members.



