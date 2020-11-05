When does Noise become noxious





We all know that noise can make us ill. But does it also harm our prosperity and development?



Noise is undesirable sound





The thing looks like a large frying pan with a diameter of a good metre, about 20 centimetres thick, with large handles on it. Just for fun someone welded the pan to a tripod and attached it to the railing of a large ship.



We are talking here about a Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD), colloquially sound cannon. Shipping companies, also coast guards, naval and police units, use the LRAD as a non-lethal weapon against pirates and terrorists. The LRAD generates a series of shrill soundwaves in the range of up to 3100 Hertz - arriving at the target with a sound pressure level of around 150 decibels. A starting jet brings it to considerably less, "only" 120 decibels, also the level where the pain threshold begins for most people. The US Army used sound cannons like this at distances of several hundred metres in the second Iraq war to crack enemy positions and tanks whose crews immediately surrendered to the deafening noise. Almost routinely, security authorities around the world use LRADs to disperse violent demonstrations. So when the authorities finally restore "peace and order" during "disorder", one can increasingly take that verbatim.





What is Noise?





All sounds are vibrations, so there is no physical difference between noise and pleasant sounds.



What is different however is how listeners respond. Noise is simply any sound the listener does not want to hear. Hearing professionals call this listener intent. This means, a single sound can be both: noise, or not. Depending on how the listener wants to hear it.





Sounds, noise and our hearing sense





Our hearing processes sounds and noise in a special way. However, if a certain degree of hearing loss occurs, "normal" processing is no longer possible. This is where hearing implants may help. The implant's external part, the audio processor, collects the sound or noise, and a special technology even helps to reduce noise.





Much ado about nothing?





Does man have a right to peace and quiet? To hear what only he or she wants? This question seems a little odd because our culture has concentrated much more on the visual over the last hundred years and acoustics have often been left on the sidelines. Photo, film, video, the fast, colourful, garish visual appeal - that was the focus in the 20th century. When The Bangles sang "Video killed the Radio Star" in 1979, the deed had already been done: hearing was considered secondary. But this is set to change fundamentally in the 21st century. One reason for this is the massive health damage caused by noise, especially in urban areas, in the world's large cities and swelling megacities, whose populations are growing by tens of millions. The great physician Robert Koch predicted 100 years ago that noise would play the same role in the future as "plague and cholera" did in the past, and that mankind would have to "fight this relentlessly".



A surprisingly far-sighted prediction. Koch was thinking about health. But the issue is also one of prosperity and its indispensable foundation, knowledge.



In his remarkable "London" biography, the English author Peter Ackroyd named one chapter "The Noise of the City" and, using London as an example, described what used to apply and continues to apply to every city, namely that "at all times its noise was a key characteristic", "which, among other factors, constitutes the unhealthy nature of the city - and also the unnatural, like the roar of a terrible creature. But this noise is a sign of vitality and strength". How aptly observed.





The power of silence





We can draw direct conclusions from this: Where it is too loud, less thinking is achieved. Economic power lies in the peace and quiet. If it rattles and crashes, on the other hand, the knowledge society has yet to arrive. Loud cities will soon be synonymous with poor cities. Where there is no knowledge, there will be no prosperity. It's that simple.





We will have to learn that noise harassment is not a trivial offence and that people who feel disturbed by the "sound of others" are not "bourgeois". We will need new cities, different mobility, new infrastructures and different architecture for the coexistence of life and knowledge.





Katy Diggory is a freelance journalist from the UK living in Munich, Germany.





Leave Your Comments