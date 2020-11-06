

"How US election 2020 affects Bangladesh, I think it is for Bangladesh to decide. It depends on how Bangladesh plans its foreign policies and plays its diplomatic moves." Says Preema Nazia Andaleeb,President of Women in leadership (WIL) and Director of Bangladesh Brand Forum(BBF) .







When Asian Age asked her about the impact of US election result on Bangladesh, Preema Nazia Andaleeb had this to say. She further added, "During the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the world needed Trump to do better. But he failed. Now I wish to see solid leadership.







Actor and media personality Animesh Aich , when asked on this topic said, "It is an American election, I have no interest in that. But, because, the president of America would also dictate over the world, it is an important issue. Having said that, I think Biden is preferable." When asked if this would change anything for the world he said, "To be honest, it really does not matter who becomes the president , democrat or republican. It's all the same for us."





Renowned artist ,Mohammad Iqbal , Associate professor, Department of drawing and painting, university of Dhaka, talked about the increase in the postal voting tendency due to Covid -19, "Usually, I'm never too bothered about use elections, but this year, you can see people are using the mail-in voting services more than ever. And that is affecting the vote counting process and the mindset of people and media. He also added, "The result won't affect Bangladesh in any way. Biden seems more composed and a better candidate but whoever wins, their policy would remain unchanged for Bangladesh."





Manosh Chowdhury, Professor, Anthropology department, Jahangirnagar University said, "My interest on these elections are lessening with time. We now know, USA election gets rigged too. That's not impressive." He also added, "Bangladesh cannot interfere deeply into American policies. Their attitude towards us has remained almost the same for the past 20 years. So to simplify I think there won't be any drastic changes towards Bangladesh, no matter who wins."





Ar Raji, assistant professor, Department of communication and journalism, Chittagong University, pointed out saying, "Trump is a businessman- politician and Biden is a full time politician. It is only logical that Biden should win." He also added, "Regarding this region, USA would continue their foreign policy as it is, keeping India at its center. I think, Biden won't be as ignorant about foreign politics as Trump is. So he might take an interest in Bangladesh's democracy and internal affairs. He jokingly added that, "getting a visa would be easier should a democrat comes into power."





Millions of Americans have been voting by mail, due to COVID-19. And the counting of votes is taking longer than usual. The counting is expected to finish soon.



Reported By Anindya Nahar Habib







