BD to buy 30 million vaccines via India

Health Minister Zahed Maleque, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswami and Managing Director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Nazmul Hassan Papon were present. The Health Minister said that the long wait is going to end as they will sell 30 million doses of the vaccine to Bangladesh soon after it is ready. Beximco will bring in the vaccine and supply the doses to the ministry and the ministry will store the vaccine in different depots of the country Different nations have been making efforts to come up with vaccines; however, the Oxford vaccine is at the final stage to develop vaccine against the deadly coronavirus.



