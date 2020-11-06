China violates human rights grossly, says US



As the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states, all people possess human rights and fundamental freedoms that governments must protect. The government of the People's Republic of China (PRC), guided by a totalitarian ideology under the absolute rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), deprives citizens of their rights on a sweeping scale and systematically curtails freedoms as a way to retain power.





People in China cannot practice the religion or belief of their choice. They cannot express their opinions openly or form or join groups of their choosing without fear of harassment, arrest, or retribution. Members of minority groups are subject to mass arbitrary detention, Orwellian-style surveillance, political indoctrination, torture, forced abortions and sterilization, and state-sponsored forced labor, said US Department of State.

Repression in Xinjiang:





The PRC has taken its decades-long repressive policies in Xinjiang to the extreme since April 2017, detaining more than one million Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs and Kyrgyz, and members of religious minority groups in internment camps in a systematic effort to eradicate their ethnic and cultural identity and religious beliefs, and control their population growth. Countless publicly available reports of torture, rape, forced ingestion of drugs, sexual assault and other horrific abuses occurring in these camps have been documented based on the experiences of those who have escaped.







Fear of Arbitrary Arrest:





The CCP has absolute control over law enforcement and the judicial system, and it uses both to stifle calls from Chinese citizens for freedom, human rights, and rule of law. Authorities regularly detain those who do not conform to CCP ideology. Those brave enough to speak out are often subject to prolonged and secret detention without access to legal counsel or the ability to communicate with their families. Lawyers, human rights activists, intellectuals, journalists, religious leaders, religious adherents, and ethnic and religious minorities are frequent targets, accused of vaguely worded charges that imply treason and subversion. These arrests and the fear they instill are tools in the CCP's effort to maintain unchallenged power over people.





Religious Freedom Abuses:





The PRC government is one of the worst abusers of religious freedom in the world and is openly hostile to members of all religious faiths, including Uyghur Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists, Christians, and Falun Gong practitioners. The PRC has adopted a five-year plan to bring all religious doctrine and practice in line with Communist Party doctrine. This effort calls for rewriting holy texts, forbidding youth from participating in religious activities, and implementation of mass detention camps that indoctrinate detainees in CCP ideology and force renunciation of faith. Leaked PRC government documents show use of "religion-related reasons" such as men wearing beards, women wearing veils, and families having too many children as justification to detain Uyghur Muslims and impose further ideological control on the Chinese population.





The CCP also insists it has the authority to select Tibetan Buddhist lamas, including the next Dalai Lama, and considers house churches and Falun Gong adherents and their practices to be "illegal" if they refuse to join CCP-led organizations or renounce important elements of their beliefs. Authorities routinely shutter or demolish houses of worship and offer cash rewards to those who inform on religious adherents. Individuals found violating the laws and regulations controlling religion are harassed, surveilled, interrogated, arrested, beaten, sentenced to prison, detained, or disappeared.







Leave Your Comments