Safeguard country's sovereignty, sea resources: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the Navy to stand ready to ensure country's independence and sovereignty as well as protecting marine resources. She was commissioning five ships including three warships virtually from her official residence- Ganabhaban on Thursday.





The premier said, "We always want not only to protect our sea areas, but also to use marine resources for our economic progress. That is why we have to work on it. We have already received the concept paper of the blue economy and working on it." The head of the government mentioned that her government has attached priority to cash in on the huge marine resources and utilizing those to give the country's economy a strong foundation as it has a huge future and the naval forces have to play a vital role to protect those.





The premier added that her government wants to bolster and modernize the navy further to safeguard the country's sovereignty as well as the sea and its resources. She stated, "We do not want war with anyone. But, we want to achieve the capability to counter if Bangladesh comes under attack by any external force."





The premier added, "I strongly believe that the newly commissioned ships will further step up the capability of Bangladesh Navy to safeguard the country's sovereignty and help boost professional efficiency of its personnel."





Of the ships, two frigates equipped with modern war weapons and one corvette were exported from China while two modern survey ships were made by the Khulna Shipyard. "Building ships at our own yard will help boost our confidence," she said, hoping that Bangladesh could achieve the capability of building ships for others in the days to come.With the newly commissioned three warships, Bangladesh Navy has so far 21 warships.





Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, on behalf of the Prime Minister, formally handed over the "commissioning forman (decree)" of the ships to the respective captains through a ceremony from the Naval Berth-1, Chattogram.













