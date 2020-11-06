IU to take exams during pandemic





The Islamic University authorities have decided to take improvement examinations of all departments in compliance with health guidelines during the COVID-19 outbreak.





A press release, signed by IU acting Controller of Examinations Abul Kalam Azad Lavlu, was issued in this regard on Thursday night.





Many departments could not take improvement or retake examinations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Students of these departments will be able to appear in the exams on the basis of their applications and on the recommendation of the departmental academic committees.





The concerned departments will not be allowed to take the exam if there are more than 10 students.





Lavlu told UNB that the examination would be held maintaining social distance.





“If the number of students in any course is more than 10, the concerned departments will not be allowed to take the exam,” he said, adding that they will not provide any residential facility to the students.

