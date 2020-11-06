Nearly 300 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast: UNHCR

Almost 300 illegal migrants have been rescued from Libyancoast said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) onThursday.

UNHCR Libya tweeted that, nearly 300 persons were returnedto Tripoli by Libyan Coast Guard.

“UNHCR and IRC (International Rescue Committee) were at thedisembarkation point and provided all survivors with medical assistance, water,food and humanitarian items,” it said, confirming that all the rescued migrantshave been released.

Libya has become a preferred point of departure for migrantswho attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards European shores due to theinsecurity and chaos that have plagued Libya since the fall and death of itsformer leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Thousands of illegal migrants, who were either rescued atsea or arrested by the Libyan authorities, are detained in overcrowdedreception centers in Libya, despite repeated international calls to close thosecenters.

The UNHCR has repeatedly stressed that Libya is not a safepoint of debarcation for rescued migrants.

