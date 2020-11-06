Rape victim raped again in Lalmonirhat

Last month a girls had filed gang rape case against 10people in Kaliganj according to Patgram Police Station’s in-charge Sumon KumarMohonto. On last week Wednesday she was raped again in her sister’s house bythe neighbor Robi Mia 18 son of Abdul Alim Mia of Mominpur village under Jongraunion.

The victim filed a case at Patgram Police station onThursday evening accusing Robi Mia.

According to the case statement on Wednesday evening whenher sister and brother in law were not at home neighbor Robi Mia came and rapedher. Victim’s sister rescued her but the rapist fled. The girl filed the caseafter the local arbitration failed to resolve the matter.

The government has recently incorporated death penalty asthe highest punishment for rape in the law after a series of sexual assaults triggeredcountrywide protests.

According to Human Rights Watch, the conviction rate forrape in Bangladesh is below 1 percent.

