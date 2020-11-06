Demra light factory fire extinguished after 17 hrs

Yesterday afternoon at 4:50pm a fire broke out at Pashalight factory on Hazi Badsha Mia road, as Bhutto road of konapara under DemraPolice station, was put out on Friday morning.

It was brought under control by firefighters around 2am,after nine hours of frantic efforts, said Lima Khanam, the duty officer of theFire Service control room.

Nineteen units of firefighters worked for 17 hours beforethe flame was extinguished at around 9:55am in the morning, she said.

No casualty was reported. No cause or extent of damage could be known so far.

Leave Your Comments