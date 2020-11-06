12 dengue cases reported in Dhaka





Twelve new dengue cases were reported in 24 hours until Friday morning , according to t he health authorities .





No new cases of the mosquito-borne disease were reported from outside the capital.





Currently, 46 dengue patients are hospitalized – all of them in Dhaka.





Since January, 697 cases were reported and 646 of them recovered, according to the government’s Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room.





The IEDCR has received information about five suspected dengue deaths. It has finished reviewing two cases and confirmed that one of them was caused by dengue.





Bangladesh has been seeing a gradual rise in dengue cases in recent days. The Dhaka North City Corporation is running an anti-mosquito campaign from Nov 2 to destroy Aedes larvae.





Bangladesh was hit by a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 cases were reported and 179 people were killed.

