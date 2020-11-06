One held with phensedyl in Sarail

Police arrested an alleged drug peddler with 33 bottles of contraband phensedyl in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Friday.







The arrestee was identified as Shahabuddin Babu (25), son of Shaher Ali, of Panchabati Alampara village under Bhairab upazila of Kishoreganj district.







At the directive of Khatihata Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mahbubur Rahman, a team led by Sergeant Mahmudul Islam, SI Shahadat Hossain and ASI Md Monir conducted a raid in Kuttapara (Dorjipara) area of the upazila and arrested Babu with 33 bottles of phensedyl in his possession.







OC Mahbubur Rahman said, “A drug peddler named Shahabuddin Babu has been arrested with phensedyl during a drive. Process is underway to file a case against him under the narcotics control act.”

Leave Your Comments