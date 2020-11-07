Focus on weaknesses for a stronger Awami League

Bangladesh Awami League permanent address on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka.





In my last article, I mentioned that the ruling Awami League (AL) government has been in power for three consecutive terms. In the third term, the government is facing various problems. When a political government is in trouble, that political organization does its best to deal with the problem. This is a democratic tradition and strategy. A political government comes to power to implement its election manifesto. The ideal election promise of a political party is fulfilled through that political government. In this concluding part some issues will be identified as faced by the largest and oldest political party of the country.





The role of AL in government is gradually shrinking. Similarly, many feel that the ruling party is failing to play a clear role in various incidents as a political organisation. Just as the AL has been embroiled in infighting in recent times, the heavyweight leaders have remained silent and the grassroots leaders are not getting any guidance on what to do to counter the problems. Their only hope is the party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





So, what is happening in the country's largest political party? Why the team is not able to play the correct role - questions have been raised about it in various quarters. There is no single answer rather there are many questions!





The heavyweight leaders of the Awami League are very indifferent about the conduct of party activities and organizational activities of the party. A handful of senior leaders are working for the party. Two of them have recently contracted COVID-19. As a result, organizational activities have been hampered. How will the leaders and workers work at this time giving priority to issues? There is a lack of guidance from the center on what their strategy will be and so on.







Many senior leaders from the Awami League's advisory council are now sitting idle. Except for one or two in the presidium, no one seems to be so enterprising and focused on organizational work. As a result, the party is relying on Sheikh Hasina alone. She is giving instructions to the party even though she is busy with state work. Without her involvement or instructions, no senior leader is taking any initiative or enterprising enough to implement any political activities or program.





The formation of the district committee of the Awami League has not been completed for a long time. Recently, there were proposals to form committees for 40 districts only. The names of the controversial figures on the committee and the names of the people preferred by the district president and general secretary have been included as result no committee has not been announced. Instead, verification and scrutiny of the names of these committees are being checked and selected. There is a kind of instability and quarrel within the party on such an issue. At the district level, in particular, there is a kind of confrontation between the various conflicting groups over this committee. This is harming the organizational activities of the party.





The affiliated organizations of the AL have not had a full committee for a long time. As there is no committee, these affiliated organizations are not able to do much work. The two major affiliated organizations of the AL who does most of the activities and programs are the Chatra League and Jubo League. The activities of Chatra league have now almost come to a standstill. Because most of the allegations have been made against these young followers of the party. As there is no full committee of Jubo League, the activities of this wing have almost come to a standstill.





Due to all these realities, the AL is not able to take the position it is supposed to take against the opposition political forces at the present time. On the contrary, the strategy of dealing with the opposition is going on in the sporadic speeches of some AL leaders. Several AL leaders think that it is very important for the party to be more active organizationally, to stand by the people and to explain the real issues to the people. There is a considerable deficit in that work now. Leaders need to act now in unison to bring the public into confidence.





Under the able leadership of the party president Sheikh Hasina, senior leaders and veteran members we would like to be confident that AL will find all the weaknesses and throw out all the intruders. Everyone should widely highlight the development and economic growth that has taken place under this government from Teknaf to Tetulia. We should all work in harmony both at home and abroad to bring the Awami League back to power for the straight fourth term.



Omer Selim Sher is a retired Professor of Economics at Algonquin College, Ottawa, Canada and a researcher on politics in South Asia.

Courtesy: newsnextbd.com



