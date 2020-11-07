Four bird poachers jailed in capital

RAB executive magistrate Md Sarwar Alam releasing wild birds in Dhaka University area on Friday. -AA



A Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) mobile court on Friday sentenced four bird poachers to one-year simple imprisonment each for catching and trying to sell 710 wild birds. A joint team of RAB-1 and Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU) arrested Rahman Sheikh, 78, Md Chan Miah, 25, Md Osman Goni, and Rafikul Islam, 70, from Ashulia's Itkhola area and recovered the birds including 440 spotted doves and 220 munias from their possessions, reports BSS.





Later, the birds were released in Dhaka University area. RAB executive magistrate Md Sarwar Alam sentenced the offenders and said they had caught the birds from different areas of Bogura and brought here to sell them illegally.

