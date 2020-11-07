Kalikhola Zamindar Bari



This is locally named as "Shaha Bari", built by someone rich merchant. The owner of the house left the house during the war 1971 with Pakistan. Before leaving the country, he somehow able to sell his properties.After a few minutes of walking distance from the "Shaha Bari", there is another old house, and this one is much larger. Actually this is the mansion of the local Zamindar of here. This house is currently occupied by the local "Land Survey" section of Madaripur. 4/5 government employees used to work here.











Also the old house is using by the families of these employees. From my observation, this building is not that much older compare to other Palaces from Bangladesh. But still this place is worth to visit.Initially the people from there was apathetic to help me, and was curious about my presence here. But after a short talking with them, they started to provide information about this house. And one of the employee guided me to visit the whole Mansion.



How to go

Dhaka to Madaripur distance is 426 Km and need 8 hours 5 minutes to reach Madaripur. There are available bus 24 hours a day. It is easy to go Shariatpur from Dhaka.





To go Madaripur Start journey from Dhaka to Mawa Ghat. BRTC, Procesta, Elish, Gungun, Ajmeri bus service are available Dhaka to Mawa Ghat. BRTC bus terminal is Gulistan and fair is 70/-, Procesta bus terminal are Uttora & Rampur and fair 100/-,Elish, Gungun, Ajmari bus terminal is Jatrabari and fair is 80/-. From Mawa Ghat use ferry, sea boat, troler or launce to go Kawrakandi or Majhikandi. . From Kawrakandi or Majhikandi local bus are available to go Madaripur. If you want you can take taxi to go Madaripur.













This place is located in Kalkini Upazila of Madaripur District. Referred to how to go to Madaripur from Dhaka, click here. One can start his journey for the monument from Madaripur town any kind of motorized vehicle. We suggest travelers to hire a rickshaw van of take a ride. They can also use CNG to explore the Madaripur.



Where to stay

The hotel management is very good here. You can get different types of hotels here. If you want less priced hotel then you will get it & if you want good hotels then there is also no problem.



Things to do





To see the infrastructure beauty of old Hindu Zamindar Bari. Ask the local people about the history behind this house.

