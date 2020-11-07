Huawei releases device-cloud synergy meeting solution



Huawei has launched HUAWEI CLOUD Meeting, its full-scenario, secure, and reliable global video conferencing solution in Bangladesh as well as Asia Pacific region. The award-winning device-cloud synergy solution enables effective internal and external meetings for up to 1,000 concurrent participants - anytime, anywhere, over the Internet, from any terminal or device.







With device-cloud synergy technology, the solution enables one-click data sharing and transfer among PCs, mobile phones, tablets, meeting room terminals, and smart TVs. It supports the ultra-fast wireless projection of documents, audio, and video with the best results.







The pandemic has accelerated the need to stay connected with remote workers, customers, and partners via secure video meeting platforms to ensure smooth-running operations and continued growth. HUAWEI CLOUD Meeting redefines the digital conferencing experience with all-scenario collaboration across myriad industry applications from digital finance, telemedicine, and intelligent education to digital government and more. "





Focused on revolutionizing meeting experiences, HUAWEI CLOUD Meeting wants to make remote communications as seamless as face-to-face communications. To this end, we will continue to invest in core audio and video capabilities to simplify collaboration, improve operational efficiencies, and speed up decision-making," said Daniel Zhou, President of Cloud & AI at Huawei APAC.







As data security becomes more and more important for remote collaboration, the HUAWEI CLOUD Meeting provides comprehensive protection for Cloud and device access, data sharing, and transmission backed by trustworthy processes from design, research, and development process.control to operations and management (O&M) data monitoring. It ensures data sovereignty with tenanted data isolation and AES265 encryption of contacts and meeting recording. The revolutionary design has been recognized by the Red Dot 2020 award.



Designed for efficient communication and intelligent collaboration, HUAWEI CLOUD Meeting delivers ultra-HD, stable, and smooth meeting experiences that are secure and reliable. Easy to manage with simplified, intelligent controls, it offers fully open APIs that integrate easily with third-party applications and web platforms - empowering one-click native cloud meetings for easy on-the-go collaboration.









