VMware empowers BD's enterprises to build their multi-cloud future



VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) announced new innovations to help customers build, run, manage, connect, and protect any app on any cloud. Today, more than 15 million enterprise workloads run on VMware in the cloud, and more than 4,300 partners offer VMware-based cloud services.





The flourishing ICT industry in Bangladesh is one of the four vital pillars underpinning the country's transformation to a digital economy by 2021 . To help organizations survive and thrive in the most turbulent market in generations, VMware is delivering a range of solutions and services which enable customers and partners in Bangladesh to unlock multi-cloud's full potential value by providing more developer freedom while providing IT with consistent and efficient security and operations.





"VMware has reached a major milestone in its plan to unlock the power of every cloud for every business. We now support customers' application strategies by delivering VMware-based services on every major public cloud provider and hundreds of VMware Cloud Verified partners worldwide," said Raghu Raghuram, chief operating officer, products and cloud services, VMware. "As we drive our strategy forward, we are expanding our portfolio of cloud infrastructure, operations, and security services to enable faster application migration and modernization, and better business agility and resiliency."





Empowering Cloud Providers with the Complete VMware Multi-Cloud Portfolio VMware Cloud providers and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are trusted advisors for customers that need expertise and guidance navigating their multi-cloud journey. New cloud services make it easier for these partners to deliver and customers to consume VMware's expanding portfolio of multi-cloud services.



