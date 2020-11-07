Mendes, Cabello bond reaches new milestone



A brand new relationship milestone has been reached for two of our favorites, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, as they reveal their new puppy, report agencies. The couple's golden ball of fluff and love has been adorably called Tarzan, and he's beautiful.







Shawn revealed the puppy on his Instagram with a simple, "Hi Tarzan," followed by a photo, and a few super cute videos of Tarzan. Camila was a little more detailed with her Instagram post, which featured a video of Shawn Mendes cuddling Tarzan. "





During uncertain times like this we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too," Camila said in her Instagram post, "meet the new member of the pack: Tarzan!" "Sending to love all of you guys and remember: regardless of the outcome, WE are the ones responsible for building the world we want to live in. The fight for BEING the society we want to see," Camila continued. "





That continues after this outcome is decided. This is what I'm telling myself to soothe myself right now because it's the only thing we actually can control. love you guys and Tarzan sends a big puppy lick."





