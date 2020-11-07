Kona shoots in Ratargul



Popular musician Dilshad Nahar Kona has returned to work in full force. In addition to singing new songs, she has also returned to stage shows. In the meantime, she took part in a stage show at the end of last month and got a lot of courage to keep himself busy in the stage show. Kona is also scheduled to do a stage show this month. Meanwhile, Kona has returned after shooting a music video at Ratargul in Sylhet.





The title of the song is 'Ei Ghono Kuasha'. It is written by Jamal Hossain and composed by Hasin Raushan. "Ei Ghono Kuasha is one of my favourite songs," Kona said of the song. Although I went to Sylhet before, this is the first time I have gone to Ratargul. The place is very beautiful. I hope everyone will like the song and the video. It is known that the song will be released on Rangoon Music's YouTube channel.





